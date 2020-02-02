Polamalu elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Miami, FL (WTAJ) – Troy Polamalu dazzled Steelers fans for better than a decade, and now he will be immortalized.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, where he will join his former coach Bill Cowher in the Class of 2020.

In 12 season wearing the black and gold, Polamalu was a two-time Super Bowl champion, also a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, two-time second team All-Pro selection, NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2010), eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.

Polamalu joins Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, and Edgerrin James as the Modern-Era members. He was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, the 16th pick overall, after the Steelers made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move from the 27th pick overall to the 16th pick.