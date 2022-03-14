(WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have found a replacement for longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers plan to sign former number two overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract. The deal was first reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Trubisky, 27, began his career as a first round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2017 where he made one Pro Bowl and led Chicago to a playoff appearance against the Eagles during the 2018-19 season. He also appeared in the 2020-21 playoffs for Chicago in a loss to New Orleans.

Chicago opted not to exercise Trubisky’s fifth-year option and he signed prior to last season with the Buffalo Bills as a backup, completing just six of eight passes in relief of Josh Allen.

As a starting quarterback Trubisky has a 29-21 record with over 10,000 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions.

The Ohio native Trubisky now joins a Steelers quarterback room with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as Pittsburgh comes off a 9-7-1 season and a wild card loss to Kansas City.

The Steelers are replacing an 18-year starter with two Super Bowl rings and six Pro Bowl selections in Roethlisberger, who officially retired after the 2021 season.

The NFL offseason opened on Monday at noon and teams are able to officially start signing new free agents on Wednesday.