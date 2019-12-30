Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated from playoff contention

BALTIMORE, Md. (WTAJ) — With the Tennessee Titans winning their game against the Houston Texans and a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Steelers have had an up-and-down season, starting 1-4, then winning seven of the next eight games to bring their record to 8-5. After losses to the Jets and the Bills in back to back weeks, the Steelers needed the Titans to lose their game and a win over Baltimore, and neither happened.

The Steelers battled all year long with two backup quarterbacks once Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season in September. In the end, the Steelers could not overcome several injuries in key positions.

The Steelers finish their season 8-8.