Penn Stater Marcus Allen practicing at new position in Steelers camp

Marcus Allen is showing off his versatility in Steelers camp and it could help him secure a roster spot.

The former Penn State safety started practicing with the inside linebackers. Allen said he had played some “inside the box” at Penn State so he has some experience in that area.

Allen spent most of last season on the practice squad before being called up to the 53-man roster for the last two weeks of the Steelers’ season. Pittsburgh picked Allen in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Allen and how he is adjusting to a playing linebacker and safety.