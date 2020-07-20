NFL to eliminate preseason games, conduct daily testing in training camp

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The NFL, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday, June 11, 2020, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW YORK, NY. (WTAJ) – The NFL and NFLPA took a big step on Monday.

The league, according to ESPNs, proposed to the players that there would be no preseason games. Previously, the NFL reduced the number from four games to two earlier this summer.

A second issue many players wanted addressed was testing, and the league responded to due kind. In a memo sent out to all teams, players will be tested daily during the first two weeks of training camp. If the positive rate is below five percent, the league says it will scale back testing.

Rookies, for most teams, can start reporting Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players can report starting Thursday. The rest of the players can report on July 28th.