NFL players to report for training camp by July 28, rookies to report next week

(WTAJ) — In a memo sent out to all 32 NFL teams, players will report to training camp by July 28.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates.



Training camp is on. pic.twitter.com/lya1JtxW4o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

The League had a meeting yesterday, where they decided the official dates for players to begin reporting.

Among the dates, include:

Rookies will report July 21

Quarterbacks and injured players will report on July 23

All other players will report July 28.

For now, however, teams can only have up to 20 players in the building at a time. According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA would have to sign off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club for more players to be in the building at a time.

As of now, only 20 players would be allowed in the facility at a time, until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club. If protocols aren't met, a grievance could follow. But clubs have the right to set reporting dates within CBA rules. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

The NFL’s memo today is not necessarily the last word in an off-season unlike any other.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled play their first preseason August 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for now.