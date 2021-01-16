NFL Insider: Steelers to promote Matt Canada as new Offensive Coordinator

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) talks with quarterbacks coach Matt Canada during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy this week, despite being eliminated from the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns last week.

After parting ways with now former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner earlier this week, the Steelers are reportedly promoting quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers are expected to promote QB coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A creative mind originally from the college game, Canada also interviewed with the #Dolphins but now stays in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

Rapoport says Canada interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their coordinator job but is expected to stay in Pittsburgh for the promotion.

Canada was hired last year as the quarterbacks coach, after stops at Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh earlier in his career.

His most recent job before taking the job with the Steelers was serving as the offensive coordinator in 2018 for the Maryland Terrapins. He later became in interim head coach after the head coach was fired during the season.