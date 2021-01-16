NFL Insider: Steelers to promote Matt Canada as new Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy this week, despite being eliminated from the playoffs by the Cleveland Browns last week.
After parting ways with now former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner earlier this week, the Steelers are reportedly promoting quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport says Canada interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their coordinator job but is expected to stay in Pittsburgh for the promotion.
Canada was hired last year as the quarterbacks coach, after stops at Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh earlier in his career.
His most recent job before taking the job with the Steelers was serving as the offensive coordinator in 2018 for the Maryland Terrapins. He later became in interim head coach after the head coach was fired during the season.