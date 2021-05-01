NFL Draft Day 3: Steelers re-cap

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) – Rounds four through seven of the 2021 NFL Draft took place on Saturday in Cleveland.

The Steelers drafted six players on Day 3.

The Black and Gold drafted:

  • Round Four
    • Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M (128)
    • Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M (140)
  • Round Five
    • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin (156, trade through Philadelphia and Miami)
  • Round Six
    • Quincy Roche, LB, University of Miami (216, trade from Tampa Bay)
  • Round Seven
    • Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma (245, from Miami)
    • Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech (254, from Baltimore)

