NFL Draft Day 3: Steelers re-cap

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) – Rounds four through seven of the 2021 NFL Draft took place on Saturday in Cleveland.
The Steelers drafted six players on Day 3.
The Black and Gold drafted:
- Round Four
- Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M (128)
- Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M (140)
- Round Five
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin (156, trade through Philadelphia and Miami)
- Round Six
- Quincy Roche, LB, University of Miami (216, trade from Tampa Bay)
- Round Seven
- Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma (245, from Miami)
- Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech (254, from Baltimore)