FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The NFL and the NFL Player Association have been negotiating a variety of issues heading into the 2020 NFL Season during a global pandemic.

According to a report by ESPN, the two sides agreed on a health and safety plan, new rules and roster sizes for training camp, and pay.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement announcing the deal is done:

All veteran players are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28.