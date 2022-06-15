PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick reached an agreement on Wednesday on a new four-year deal that exceeds $73 million.

Fitzpatrick’s deal will pay $18.4 million a year, until 2026, with $36 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

He has been a member of the Steelers since 2019 and has started all 46 games he has played for the Steelers. He also made both the All-Pro and Pro Bowl in both seasons with the team.

Fitzpatrick has amassed 350 tackles, 36 pass deflections, 13 interceptions, eight sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles in his four seasons. In 2021, Fitzpatrick had his first 100 tackle season with 124 on the year.

The Steelers are set to open training camp July, 27 with their first preseason game on August 13, against the Seattle Seahawks.