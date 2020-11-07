Member of Steelers staff tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

The announcement was made via social media. The Steelers say the staff member is currently self-quarantined, and add that the organization is working with the NFL and medical advisers to conduct contact tracing measures.

It is unclear how this will affect the Steelers game tomorrow afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. We will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available.