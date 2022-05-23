The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office said former Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ had a BAC of 0.24 when he was fatally struck by a truck in April.

The medical examiner’s toxicology report said Haskins had a blood-alcohol-concentration level more than double the legal limit in Florida. He also had ketamine and norktamine in his system.

The report concluded that Haskins had been out at a club the night before with a cousin. He was traveling with a women on April 9th when he ran out of gas. An unnamed women was found in Haskins’ car, though the report didn’t identify the nature of the relationship with Haskins and the women.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Haskins was killed walking along I-595 in April in south Florida. He was fatally struck by a dump truck while trying to cross the highway. Haskins was in the area training with teammates and was reportedly on the way to the airport when the incident happened. Haskins was 24-years-old.