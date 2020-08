The coronavirus has affected sports and life surrounding sports.

Saint Vincent College in Latrobe has been the home of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp for the last 54 years. The NFL previously required all teams to hold training camp at team facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move leaves Latrobe quiet and in Limbo.

