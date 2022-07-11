PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heinz Field is reportedly losing its famous name after the ketchup and condiments company decided to drop their naming rights.

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced Monday the stadium will now be called ‘Acrisure Stadium.’ Acrisure is an insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company will reportedly take over the naming rights at the start of the season.

News of the name change first broke when Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh said Heinz will not be extending its naming rights deal for the 2022 NFL season.

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come.”

The stadium has retained the name ‘Heinz Field’ for over two decades and has been the home to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh based H. J. Heinz Company first purchased the naming rights to the newly constructed stadium in 2001 after Three Rivers Stadium closed following the 2000 season.