PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — The Heinz Field signage began coming down Monday, July 18 at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers confirmed a new partnership with the Michigan-based financial technology company Acrisure on July 12, 2022. The insurance brokerage firm has ties to Thomas Tull, one of the Steelers’ minority owners.

So, the gigantic Heinz Ketchup bottles and other signage needs to be taken down from the stadium.

The Steelers didn’t disclose the financial terms of the 15-year deal that will change Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. One of the Red Zone Heinz Ketchup bottles lays outside of the stadium.

In a statement, Kraft Heinz said it worked “diligently” with the Steelers to get a new deal, but the team “found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify.”

Acrisure will immediately take over the naming rights, starting with the 2022 season, the Steelers said.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and serves as the home field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.

“I can’t believe it, it doesn’t seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ!” — Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tweeted.

The Pittsburgh Clothing Company has started selling t-shirts that read: “It’s still Heinz Field to me.”

Many Steelers fans are going to miss the Pittsburgh-centric name.

“I don’t care for it,” fan Regina Betts said. “It’s Heinz Field and that’s what it should stay.”