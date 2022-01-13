Juju returns to practice; Harris out for second-straight day

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) walls the sideline as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since October.

The Steelers have 21 days to activate him. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not rule out his availability for Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster has been on the injured reserve since October, after a Week 5 shoulder injury against the Broncos. He had surgery later in the week and missed the rest of the regular season.

Rookie running back Najee Harris and starting guard Trai Turner also did not practice on Thursday.

Harris missed practice for a second-straight day with a right elbow injury suffered against the Ravens. His injury is not believed to be serious, as he finished Sunday’s game. Tomlin indicated he expects the rookie to return to practice on Friday.

Turner is dealing with a knee injury.

In addition to the return of Smith-Schuster, receiver James Washington was activated from the COVID-19/ reserve list.

