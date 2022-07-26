LATROBE, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first time since 2019 the Steelers are back in Latrobe inside the dorm rooms of St. Vincent College.

“You have to experience it yourself,” defensive linemen Cam Heyward said. “For me, I told them, was make sure you bring your own sheets.”

Heyward is one of about twenty players still on the team who have been to St. Vincent College before. St. Vincent has been playing host to the team since the 1960s.

“I think you come up here, you get to ball with your team, you get to get up close with you guys, of course, with the fans. And it’s one of those sacred places that will never go away from a team perspective,” Heyward added.

“It’s been a rich tradition for a long time that I can kind of understand why it’s back here,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “You kind of feel the history. You walk around here and, you know, legends that have been there before me.”

While every NFL team is now in camp, only a handful of teams will stay away from home in the coming weeks. The opportunity allows players to focus on X’s ad O’s. While also allowing members to bond over everything from video games to Yahtzee.

“Those nights where you could simply be in the confines of your home, you’re now, you’re here bonding with your teammates,” Heyward said. “You know, you get to work more football. I think like when we were at Heinz you ended the day a little bit earlier because everybody was getting out of here. But here it’s football day and l night.”

For the majority of the team, it’s their first trip to camp. Steelers’ second-year running back Najee made it clear he’s not looking forward to dorm life. But for other players like Derek and T.J. Watt, who will be sharing some space, it’s a fun opportunity.

“I had a roommate for my first three years here and it’s the first year I don’t have a roommate and I share a bathroom with my brother and so I’m sure there’ll be a good amount of pranks to play,” T.J. said.