Fresh off unexpected bye, unbeaten Steelers host Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrate after Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP)The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers return to action after an unexpected week off when they face cross-state rival Philadelphia.



Pittsburgh’s visit to Tennessee last week was postponed while the Titans deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Philadelphia is coming off its first win of the season, a comeback victory on the road in San Francisco.



The game features two of the best pass-rushing teams in the NFL. The Steelers lead the league in sacks per game.

The Eagles rank second. For the first time this season, fans will be allowed at Heinz Field, about 5,500.