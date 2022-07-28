LATROBE (WTAJ) — With a change under center, expectations are that Matt Canada’s offense will look a little different in 2022 and one player that stands to take a step forward is second year tight end Pat Freiermuth.

As a rookie he caught 60 passes for 497 yards. His seven touchdowns was fifth among tight ends in the NFL.

With JuJu Smith Shuster in Kansas City, an uncertainty surrounding Dionte Johnson, Freirmuth could be a big part of a new approach.

“I’m being asked to do more things and I think I’m capable of doing that and I think they expect me to do that this year so I just got to keep stacking days in camp and look forward to that,” he said.

Early camps reps are valuable for players to build a rapport. Freirmuth already has a year with Mason Rudolph and spent time this summer with rookie Kenny Pickett. He said Thursday he feels good about each of the quarterbacks.

“All three quarterbacks you know they’re in the league for a reason,” he said. “I’m excited to work with all three of them and I think they’re all gonna have an opportunity to prove themselves and so I’m excited for that and the chemistry is going great.”

Freiermuth did exit practice early Thursday with what’s been called a “lower body tightness.” Dionte Johnson’s “hold-in” continued as he awaits a new contract.