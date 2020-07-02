Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

Bill Cowher the Head coach of the Steelers seen on the sidelines during the 2nd half at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa where the Ravens defeated the Steelers 31-7 on Sunday Dec. 24, 2006. (Photo by Dan Beineke/NFLPhotoLibrary)

According to a report, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies in April.

Cowher told The Athletic that he and his wife had experienced COVID-19 symptoms in March, but were not tested while they experienced symptoms. The pair tested positive for antibodies in April.

Cowher says he and his wife are okay now, spending time at their second home in North Carolina. He was slated to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, but will now be inducted in 2021, the day before the Class of 2021 is inducted.

The Steelers Hall of Fame game against the Cowboys was also postponed to 2021.