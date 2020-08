Former Penn State safety Marcus Allen will have to battle for a roster spot without preseason games this year.

Allen is entering this third season with the Steelers. He spent the first 14 weeks of the 2019 season on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster.

The Steelers drafted Allen in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear Steelers defensive backs coach Tom Bradley describe Allen’s training camp so far.