Eric Ebron expected to sign two-year deal with Steelers

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plans to sign free agent tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year deal.

Former Colts TE Eric Ebron is going to the Steelers on a two-year, $12 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

The free agent tight end spent his last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, amassing 97 catches for 1,125 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. His best season of his six year career came in 2018, hauling in career highs in touchdowns (13), receptions (66), and yards (750).

In 2019, Ebron only played in 11 games before being placed on Injury Reserved for a nagging ankle injury. He finished with 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

Ebron joins a tight end room the includes 2019 NFL draftee Zach Gentry and veteran Vance McDonald.

Before landing in Indianapolis in 2018, Ebron spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.