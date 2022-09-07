PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The status for Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Marcus Allen is up in the air ahead of week one against the Bengals. Both players were listed as limited participants in practice on the injury report.

Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder injury that was suffered in the Steelers preseason finale against the Lions, which has limited him in practice.

Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was the only other player listed on the injury report.

Kickoff against the Bengals is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Sunday.