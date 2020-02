Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(WTAJ) – According to ESPN, Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, Myles Garrett was reinstated into the NFL on Wednesday. This happened two days after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

On November 14, 2019, Garrett was suspended after ripping the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, Mason Rudolph and hitting him in the head with it.