Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks at a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp facility, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has not yet scheduled the appeal for his indefinite NFL suspension for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTAJ) — According to multiple reports, including NFL insider Adam Schefter and the Cleveland Browns themselves, the Browns have fired their head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season at the helm.

Freddie Kitchens has been relieved of his duties as head coach



📰 » https://t.co/1xJHLKsP0N pic.twitter.com/iCsqnlDeDV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2019

Browns fired Freddie Kitchens, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Kitchens finished his first season as head coach with a record of 6-10. The Browns had high expectations coming into the year, and after failing to meet expectations, the Browns will now look for a new coach.