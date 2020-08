Preseason camp is the time for you to get your Super Bowl hopes up.

The Steelers have not made the playoffs the last two seasons. The changes since then are pretty apparent:

No Antonio Brown.

No Le’Veon Bell.

Big Ben is back.

The No. 5 total defense is returning.

A stable of running backs.

You could have plenty of reasons to be excited about the Steelers heading into the 2020 season. Watch the video at the top of the story to hear from defensive back Joe Haden on his confidence in his team.