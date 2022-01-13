Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 19

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 18 in Baltimore where the Steelers dominated the Ravens to make it to Week 19.

The game nearly ended in a tie but ended 16-13. If the game had ended in a tie, both teams would have eliminated each other.

Now, Pittsburgh has a shot at making a run to a championship.

We’ll see how the Steelers do as they head to Kansas City for the super wildcard weekend. If they win, they will face off against the Tennessee Titans in the next round.