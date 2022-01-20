Black and Gold Digital Edition: A look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers season

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar and Kent Urbanski discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers early exit from the NFL Postseason as they fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Super Wildcard Round.

The guys weigh in on the career of Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on what may have been his final game before retirement and also discuss the offseason for the Black and Gold.