Big Ben signs new contract for 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ben Roethlisberger will play for the Steelers for at least one more year.

The team announced a new contract for the quarterback Thursday afternoon for the 2021 season.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021

Steelers president Art Rooney II previously said he would like to have the quarterback back for the 2021 season, but there would have to be some discussions about his contract. Roethlisberger was set to cost the team around $41 million in cap space in 2021.

Statement from #Steelers President Art Rooney II on QB Ben Roethlisberger: pic.twitter.com/mB0CwkmrCh — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) February 24, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger will indeed be back as the #Steelers starting QB this fall. Just connected w/ the two-time Super Bowl winner’s agent, Ryan Tollner, who said this: pic.twitter.com/YnWRWwkbeM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 23, 2021

The exact pay details of the contract were not immediately available.

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” Roethlisberger said in a media release.

“I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

The quarterback threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020. He also threw 10 interceptions. The team started the season winning its first 11 games before losing six of its last seven. The season ended with a 48-37 playoff loss to the Browns.

“We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021,” said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert in a media release.

“We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal.”