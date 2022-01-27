Big Ben announces retirement from Steelers

Surrounded by media, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks off the field after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement.

In an over two minutes long video uploaded to Roethlisberger’s Twitter account, he thanked his fans, reminisced on his years of football and time with Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger sat alongside his family while announcing his retirement from the National Football League.

Roethlisberger finished his incredible 18-year career, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with three visits to the Super Bowl (XL, XLIII, and XLV) with wins against the Seattle Seahawks (XL) and Arizona Cardinals (XLIII).

Big Ben finishes his career with a 165-81-1 (.670) career regular-season record as a starting quarterback. Those 165 wins are the most in Steelers franchise history and fifth-most in NFL history.

In his career, Roethlisberger finishes with a long resume of accolades, including six Pro Bowl selections (2007, ’11, ’14-17), 18-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and Steelers’ 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year, just to name a few.

As for the Steelers franchise, Roethlisberger sits in first place in 70 different regular and post-season franchise records.

While the Steelers season ended in a Wild Card round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21, closing the Steelers seasons with a 9-7-1 recorded, second in the AFC North and seventh in the AFC.

With another winning season, Pittsburgh has recorded a .500 or better regular-season record in 18 consecutive seasons (2004-21), which is the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in NFL history.

Since his announcement, the Pittsburgh Steelers posted a video with some of Roethlisberger’s teammates leaving messages for him.