Big Ben Roethlisberger is a veteran and will rest up for the first preseason game of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday at 7:30 p.m. televised live on WTAJ. According to coach Mike Tomlin, Josh Dobbs will get the start and quarterback Mason Rudolph will also play.

Watch the video above to hear from Black and Gold Nation’s Jay Puskar as he brings you an update from camp at Latrobe.