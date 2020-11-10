Ben Roethlisberger, three other players placed on Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) catches a pass for a touchdown as JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) look on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed four of its players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams will all be isolated for five days and are not currently permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive for the virus following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0.

All four players will be required to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they can be eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and will be permitted to take part in virtual meetings.