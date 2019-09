PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Late in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left the game with an elbow injury.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury. He is questionable to return to today’s game vs. Seattle. QB Mason Rudolph will start the second half. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019

Mason Rudolph is now in for the Steelers. Roethlisberger has completed eight of 15 passes for 75 yards.

He is questionable to return. Steelers trail 14-13.