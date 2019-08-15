Ben Roethlisbeger to sit out second preseason game

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass the ball during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It is not a surprise 37-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the first two preseason games this season.

The Steelers announced Thursday former second-round pick Mason Rudolph will start Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Dobbs and Rudolph are competing for the backup quarterback job.

Coach Tomlin said Mason Rudolph will start at QB on Saturday at @heinzfield vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 15, 2019

Dobbs started the Steelers first preseason game against Tampa Bay.

You can watch Saturday’s game on WTAJ (CBS) at 7:30 p.m. Join WTAJ’s Jack Wascher and Rosie Langello for a 30-minute pregame show at 7 p.m.