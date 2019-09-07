Antonio Brown signs with New England Patriots

It has been a whirlwind day for former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Just hours after the Oakland Raiders released the star wideout, Brown confirms on social media he has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news and the terms of the deal. Brown signed a one-year deal with New England.
The Steelers are set to play New England on Sunday Night Football. According to ESPN, he will not be able to play for the Patriots until week two per NFL rules. Therefore, Brown will not play his former team Sunday night.