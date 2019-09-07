Antonio Brown signs with New England Patriots

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up for the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Brown is part of a new receiving corps that will join a revamped offensive line led by Trent Brown and a first-round running in Josh Jacobs that could provide quarterback Derek Carr with his best supporting cast in six seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

It has been a whirlwind day for former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Just hours after the Oakland Raiders released the star wideout, Brown confirms on social media he has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news and the terms of the deal. Brown signed a one-year deal with New England.

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown and the Patriots reached agreement on a 1-year deal worth up $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

The Steelers are set to play New England on Sunday Night Football. According to ESPN, he will not be able to play for the Patriots until week two per NFL rules. Therefore, Brown will not play his former team Sunday night.