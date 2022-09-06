PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the team will be retiring former player Franco Harris’ Number ’32.’
Steelers President Art Rooney II announced plans to retire the famed number during a halftime celebration on Dec. 24 when the team faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. The celebration will also mark 50 years since one of the most famous moments in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception.
“I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey. This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his ‘Immaculate Reception’ in 1972. My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much, since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco’s remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24.”Statement released by Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II
The 72-year-old will now join former Steelers Ernie Stautner (#70) and Joe Greene (#75) who’s jersey numbers have also been retired.
Harris, a graduate of Penn State, was drafted to the Steelers in 1972 as a fullback and his last season with the team was in 1982. During his 12-year career, he was apart of 4 Super Bowl championships and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX after completing 158 rushing yards with a 9 yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings.
Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017.