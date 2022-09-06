PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the team will be retiring former player Franco Harris’ Number ’32.’

Steelers President Art Rooney II announced plans to retire the famed number during a halftime celebration on Dec. 24 when the team faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. The celebration will also mark 50 years since one of the most famous moments in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception.

“I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey. This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his ‘Immaculate Reception’ in 1972. My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much, since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco’s remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24.” Statement released by Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II



FRANCO HARRIS THROUGH THE YEARS:

Steelers running back Franco Harris, named by The Associated Press for the second time this season as outstanding offensive player of the week, needs 258 yards rushing to become the most productive rookie rusher in pro football history. He is pictured in Pittsburgh, Nov. 29, 1972. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Franco Harris (32) pushes through a weight lifting routine as part of his training in Pitssburgh, Pa., Nov. 29, 1972. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 1972, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders’ Jimmy Warren as he runs 42-yards for a touchdown after catching a deflected pass during an AFC Divisional NFL football playoff game in Pittsburgh. Harris’ scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown _ forever known as the “Immaculate Reception” _ has been voted the greatest play in NFL history. A nationwide panel of 68 media members chose the Immaculate Reception as the top play with 3,270 points and 39 first-place votes. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores the winning touchdown on a 42-yard run in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 23, 1972. Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” came when a desperation pass to a teammate bounced off a Raiders defender. The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 13-7 lead with five seconds left in the game. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 1972, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders’ Jimmy Warren on a 42-yard run to score the winning touchdown in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh. Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” came when a desperation pass to a teammate bounced off a Raiders defender. The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 13-7 lead with five seconds left in the game. For every unplanned play that earns a name like the Immaculate Reception, there’s a gimmick cooked up by coaches to catch a defense by surprise. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

Steelers running back Franco Harris, of Mount Holly, N.J., named offensive rookie of the year by The Associated Press, packs a bag at his locker in Pittsburgh as he prepares for the Pro Bowl game in Dallas, Jan. 3, 1973. Harris, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards, is a graduate of Penn State. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Pittsburgh Steeler running back Franco Harris gives the thumbs up sign as he runs off the field into the locker room following Pittsburgh’s 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 16, 1974. Harris gained 79 yards on 17 carries to end the game with 1,006 yards rushing for the season. It was the second 1,000-plus yard season for Harris since he became a professional three years ago. (AP Photo/GRG)

Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers finds a hole in the Raiders defense and speeds into the end zone for a touchdown in the final period of AFC championship game in Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 29, 1974. The Steelers won, 24 to 13, and the right to meet the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo)

Franco Harris, left, and Lynn Swann of the Pittsburgh Steelers hug each other at the end of Sunday, Dec 29, 1974 AFC champioship game in Oakland, Calif, which the Steelers won 24 to 13. The victory sends the Steelers to the Super Bowl game where they’ll play against the Minnestota Vikings. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) breaks through the Baltimore Colts defense for a four yard gain and a first down during fourth quarter action in Pittsburgh Saturday, Dec. 27, 1975. Harris rushed for 153 yards on 26 attempts and helped his team to win a 28010 victory over the Colts. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris switches from cleats to tennis shoes for a final practice session in Pittsburgh before leaving for Miami’s Super Bowl X, Jan. 12, 1976. Freezing weather gripped Pittsburgh over the weekend and the world champion Steelers ran their plays at the University of Pittsburgh field house – indoors. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, left, picks a wood from a bag of golf clubs as he and quarterback Terry Bradshaw relax in Miami, Fla, Jan. 15, 1976. The Steelers are practicing to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)

Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had to sit on the sidelines of the AFC Championship Game against the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1976 because of injuries, is escorted from the field by security police after the Raiders beat the Steelers 24-7 for a right to play in the Super Bowl in Pasadena. (AP Photo)

Franco Harris of the Steelers dances past Seattle Seahawks linerbacker Keith Butler (53) in first period action Sunday, Sept. 10, 1978 in Pittsburgh. Harris picked up five yards on the play. Harris is the eight leading rusher in NFL history. (AP Photo/RCG)

Steelers fullback Franco Harris held the ball in the air after scoring his second touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 1977. Harris earlier scored on a 61yard dash that drew praise from Steelers coach Chuck Noll. Harris finished the day with 179 yards, his best as a pro, and Pittsburgh won 28-13. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 1978, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32),picks up 10 yards as he turns the corner as Houston Oilers’ Robert Brazile (52) makes a dive to latch on to Harris to make the stop, during an NFL football game in Houston. Brazile and Jerry Kramer have been picked as the senior finalists for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The seniors committee selected Brazile and Kramer on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Franco Harris (32) during Super Bowl XIII NFL football game action against the Dallas Cowboys in Miami. Bradshaw, voted the game’s most valuable player, completed 17 of 30 passes for 318 yards, breaking Bart Starr’s record of 250 yards passing by halftime. (AP Photo/File)

Pittsburgh Steelers board chairman Art Rooney talks with Steelers running back Franco Harris in the Steelers lockerroom before the start of Super Bowl XIV Sunday Jan. 20, 1980. (AP Photo)

Franco Harris, #32, Pittsburgh Steelers shown in action against the New England Patriots, on Sept. 26, 1983. He moved into 2nd place on all time NFL. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Seven newly inducted players to the Pro Football Hall of Fame stand together after ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 4, 1990. From left to right are: Jack Lambert; Bob St. Clair; Tom Landry; Bob Griese; Ted Hendricks; Buck Buchanan and Franco Harris. (AP Photo/Jeff Glidden)

Former NFL players Joe Montana, left, and Franco Harris, right, talk about past New Orleans Super Bowl MVP experiences Thursday Jan. 31, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris enters the field prior to the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, left, shares a moment with former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers running back, NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris before receiving a lifetime achievement award at the 70th annual Dapper Dan Dinner and Sports Auction Sunday, April 30, 2006, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris celebrates after the Steelers’ 24-19 win over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2011. The Steelers won 24-19 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Hall of Fame running back, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris stands on the spot of the “Immaculate Reception” after a marker commemorating the 40th anniversary of the play was unveiled where Three Rivers Stadium once stood on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012. It is the 40th anniversary of the play in which Harris caught a deflected Terry Bradshaw pass intended for Steelers running back John “Frenchy” Fuqua, and returned it 42 yards for a game winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris (32) points to fans as he walks off the field after a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of his Immaculate Reception against the Oakland Raiders on Dec 23, 1972, during half-time of an NFL football game between the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec 23, 2012. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall-of Fame running back Franco Harris greets members of the one time Pittsburgh Steelers cheerleaders, the Steelerettes, before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers pro football hall of fame running back Franco Harris takes part in festivities celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1974 Steelers, the first Steelers Super Bowl team before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former NFL player Franco Harris presents the in memoriam tribute on stage at the 4th annual NFL Honors at the Phoenix Convention Center Symphony Hall on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2015. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

Terry Bradshaw, left, and Franco Harris pose in the audience at the 5th annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

Franco Harris announces the Pittsburgh Steelers pick during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The 72-year-old will now join former Steelers Ernie Stautner (#70) and Joe Greene (#75) who’s jersey numbers have also been retired.

Harris, a graduate of Penn State, was drafted to the Steelers in 1972 as a fullback and his last season with the team was in 1982. During his 12-year career, he was apart of 4 Super Bowl championships and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX after completing 158 rushing yards with a 9 yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017.