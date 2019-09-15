Black & Gold Today

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
Top Stories
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 146th Anniversary
Trump: US locked and loaded for response to attack on Saudis
Police: Bear, two cubs sighted in Tyrone
Legal showdown looms over House subpoena to intel director
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Steelers fall to 0-2 as Roethlisberger exits with injury
Top Stories
Ben Roethlisberger leaves game with injury
Pitt-Penn State live blog
Sportsbeat Plus: Week 4 Recap
Sportsbeat Week 4 Player of the Week
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Taking Control Scholarship Program: Empowering Blair County Youth
Top Stories
Man steals school bus for joyride
Top Stories
Water found on “Super Earth”
BYOB= Bring Your Own Bun?
Greenbean: Sugar-Free Coconut White Mocha with Protein Powder
Cannabeer is a fusion of cannabis and beer
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Black & Gold Today
Ben Roethlisberger leaves game with injury
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Martin’s Garden Center Back to School Photo Contest
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus