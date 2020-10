It’s week six of Black and Gold Digital Edition! This week, Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers’ victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers are now 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

The guys discuss the first of two matchups against the Cleveland Browns, with the first set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

