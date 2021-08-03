Bishop McCort’s Hasletts signs with Akron

Will Haslett signs his letter or intent to play for Akron Football

JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort kicker Will Haslett will join Akron football this fall, a late addition to the Zips’ roster.

Haslett kicked and punted for Bishop McCort and was rostered in the East-West All-Star game in May. He kicked a 42-yard field goal in the 17-10 win.

Congratulations go out to Crusher Will Haslett today as he signed to play football at the University of Akron. We wish Will great success as a punter for the Zips! We are CRUSHER PROUD! #crusherpride #crusher4life pic.twitter.com/ID9g52FG8S — Bishop McCort HS (@bishopmccort) August 2, 2021

Haslett told reporters during his signing ceremony he’s now focused on taking care of business with his team.

“Whenever I’m punting the ball, I put it where coaches are happy, I don’t get one returned on me and just have fun,” he said. “Let everything I’ve done in the summer and prior years chill in the field, and just have fun.”

Akron opens the season September 4th at Auburn.