Bishop McCort forfeits to Bishop Guilfoyle in district playoff game

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort has forfeited its district playoff game to Bishop Guilfoyle, which was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mansion Park.

According to our media partners at the Tribune-Democrat, Bishop McCort’s decision was made “in the best interest of their student-athletes” according to District 6 football chairman Ralph Cecere.

Bishop Guilfoyle will move on in the playoffs, taking on Conemaugh Valley next week.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Bishop Guilfoyle’s coach Justin Wheeler would not be in attendance during the game due to being exposed to COVID-19.