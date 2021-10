DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are dead and another is not expected to survive after deputies say a man temporarily living in Polk County for work went on a rampage early Saturday morning.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the suspect, 39-year-old Shaun Runyon, was in the county with a Pennsylvania electric company doing work for Publix Supermarkets' corporate office.