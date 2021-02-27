Bishop Guilfoyle running back commits to Penn State

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle running back/defensive back Keegan Myrick has committed to play football at Penn State University.

The high school senior received an offer as a preferred run-on and announced his commitment Saturday afternoon. He was named first-team running back for Pa. Football Writers’ All-State team and second-team by the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches.

According to his MaxPreps profile, Myrick had 3,895 total career rushing yards and 586 carries, averaging 99.9 rushing yards per game. He had 50 total touchdowns over the course of his four-year career, 48 of them rushing.

“I’d like to thank my parents, family and the grace of God who got me to this point,” Myrick said on Twitter. “I’d also like to thank every one of my coaches over these past four years for pushing me to be my best self on and off the field.”



Myrick said he is going to miss running out of Mansion Park on Friday nights but is looking forward to running out to 106,000 people at Beaver Stadium.

Myrick was nominated for Sportsbeat Player of the Year in 2019, falling to Caleb Burke of Richland High School.