Bishop Guilfoyle girl’s basketball wins state championship

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bishop Guilfoyle girl’s basketball team secured its seventh state title Friday, defeating Jenkintown 62-47.

Junior Leah Homan hit the 1,000 point milestone after scoring 14 points. She also added 13 rebounds to her stats list.

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Head Coach Kristi Kaack said. “We’ve told the kids all year to enjoy every second because we don’t know when it could be taken away. And they certainly did that and they worked really hard. I’m so proud of where they were today.”

Senior guard Aurielle Brunner said she never thought in a million years she’d be playing at Hershey.

“This team is like my second family,” Brunner said. “I just couldn’t do it without them. All the hard work we put in from like last year to this, this is our dream. And we got it.”