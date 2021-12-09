Bishop Guilfoyle currently taking on Redbank Valley In PIAA State Championship

HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bishop Guilfoyle, nicknamed “BG”, football team are currently taking on Redbank Valley in the PIAA Class 1A State Championship at Hersheypark Stadium.
2ND QUARTER SCORE: BISHOP GUILFOYLE 7 REDBANK VALLEY 0
SCORING PLAYS
0:26 left in the 1st quarter, Bishop Guilfoyle’s Karson Keisewetter 1 yard touchdown run.
We will continue to update you when information becomes available.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.