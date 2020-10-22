Bishop Guilfoyle coach won’t be on the field for playoff football game

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Bishop Guilfoyle’s football coach Justin Wheeler will not be on the sideline during their playoff game due to being exposed to COVID-19.

Bishop Guilfoyle is scheduled to play Bishop McCort on Saturday at Mansion Park. The playoff game will continue, but Wheeler will not be in attendance.

Athletic Director Joe Landolfi said that Wheeler’s exposure is not related to the individual who was positive for COVID-19 on the sideline two weeks ago.

Bishop Guilfoyle will kick off on Saturday at 7 p.m.