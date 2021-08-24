Big Ten updates policy for games canceled due to COVID-19

(WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference in collaboration with Athletic Directors, Chancellors, Presidents, Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Sports Medicine Committee have reached an agreement on COVID-19 game procedures.

Effective immediately, the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings.

If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”

Lastly, if a team is unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and team performance in the competition impacts Conference standings, a team unable to participate due to COVID-19 will be considered to have forfeited the competition. If team performance in the competition does not impact Conference standings and/or the involved sport is one in which there are no Conference standings, no further action shall be taken.