Big Ten releases conference schedule

UNIVERSIT PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball welcomes Ohio State on December 5 for the Big Ten conference opener. The Big Ten released it’s men’s basketball schedule Tuesday.

Penn State nails down ten home games including matchups against Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions catch both Illinois and Wisconsin on the road. You can read Penn State Athletic’s full release below.

FULL PENN STATE SCHEDULING RELEASE

The 2021-22 Penn State men’s basketball schedule is now complete as the Big Ten Conference released the full 20-game slate of league games Wednesday afternoon. Penn State will host 10 Big Ten home games inside the Bryce Jordan Center, beginning with the conference opener on Dec. 5 against Ohio State.



Tipoff times and television network designations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Big Ten action begins at home on Sunday, Dec. 5 when the Nittany Lions host Ohio State inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The home team has won five of the last six meetings between the two squads.



Following a mid-week non-conference game against Wagner, Penn State will then head to Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 11 for the second December Big Ten contest. The Nittany Lions round out the month with three non-conference games before Big Ten play gets back underway in January.



Penn State opens calendar year 2022 on Sunday, Jan. 2 when the Nittany Lions host the Indiana Hoosiers. A midweek trip to Northwestern follows on Wednesday, Jan. 5.



The Nittany Lions then open a two-game conference homestand when Purdue comes to town on Saturday, Jan. 8 for the Nittany Lions’ only Saturday conference home game of the season. Penn State will remain home to host Rutgers on Tuesday, Jan. 11 before traveling to Ohio State on Sunday, Jan. 16 to wrap up a home-and-home with the Buckeyes.



Penn State hosts Minnesota on Wednesday, Jan. 19, then plays back-to-back road games at Iowa (Saturday, Jan. 22) and Indiana (Wednesday, Jan. 26). January’s schedule concludes when the Nittany Lions host Iowa on Monday, Jan. 31.



February begins with a trip to Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 5, before Penn State returns to the BJC to host defending Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan on Tuesday, Feb. 8. A weekend trip to Minnesota follows on Saturday, Feb. 12.



The Nittany Lions then host three of their next four games inside the Bryce Jordan Center, beginning with a Tuesday, Feb. 15 battle against Michigan State. Following a Monday, Feb. 21 game at Maryland, PSU closes out February with its final home games of the regular season against Northwestern on Friday, Feb. 25 and Nebraska on Monday, Feb. 28.



The month of March will be played on the road as Penn State closes the regular season with away tilts at Illinois on Thursday, March 3 and at Rutgers on Sunday, March 6.



The 25th Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.



Season ticket renewals are now underway for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season, with more information available HERE. The student season ticket sale began on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Student season ticket pricing is staying at $35 this year and student season ticket packages include all 17 home games. More information on student season tickets can be found HERE. Single-game tickets will go on sale at the end of October with a Nittany Lion Club pre-sale, group sales and a general public sale. Pricing will be announced closer to the single-game sales.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.