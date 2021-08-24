Big Ten joins ACC, PAC-12 in historic alliance

(WTAJ) — The Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 announced an alliance at a conference today that would bring 41 institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future of athletics and scheduling.

“Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said, in the conference.

Unanimously supported by presidents, chancellors and athletic directors across all conferences, the alliance will prioritize the support of student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming.

The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new interconference games. The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as possible given current contractual obligations throughout the institutions.

A working group comprised of athletic directors representing the three conferences will oversee the scheduling component of the alliance, including determining the criteria upon which scheduling decisions will be made.

The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football.

In women’s and men’s basketball, the three conferences will add early and mid-season games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the three leagues.

The three conferences will also explore opportunities for the vast and exceptional Olympic Sports programs to compete more frequently and forge additional attractive and meaningful rivalries.