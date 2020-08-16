Big Ten football parents demanding answers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – While it’s not likely you will see Penn State suit up at Beaver Stadium in 2020, that’s not stopping some parents from one last hail mary.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, multiple Big Ten football teams’ parents have sent letters to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren demanding answers and reasoning for the postponement of the 2020 season.

The report also indicates that prominent college sports attorney Tom Mars has been asked to help in assisting parents to get their sons a chance at a season.

The biggest hurdle in front of all college athletes during this time is the issue of liability. The NCAA banned liability waivers earlier this month after multiple schools has presented them to players upon returning this summer for workouts.

“Member institutions retain legal counsel within their state to draft a ‘liability waiver’ that includes terms regarding Covid-19 that plainly and thoroughly explain all known risks of being infected and the known and potential long-term health effects, limits or extinguishes liability for negligence, disavows player’s reliance on statements outside the contract made by the school or its representatives, requires player to knowingly assume risks of infection and consequences thereof, requires mandatory arbitration, confirms player’s decision to seek advice from his own legal counsel or waiver thereof, preserves scholarships and all other benefits provided by the school, and requires that the student-athlete’s (and, if applicable, their parent’s or guardian’s) signature be witnessed by a notary public,” Mars told SI.

“Member institutions manage the process of offering players the ability to play in Fall 2020 by signing a ‘liability waiver’ while preserving the rights of student-athletes who choose not to execute a waiver.”