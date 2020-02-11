Matt DiBenedetto to prove he’s more than just a cute nickname in NASCAR

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

KURT BUSCH: 2017

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular driver with the catchy nickname “DiBurrito” — Matt DiBenedetto would love to become known as a Daytona 500 champion.

DiBenedetto knows how to run at Daytona International Speedway, battling in the Duels in 2019, earning the ninth spot in the starting Daytona 500 grid.

He led 49 laps in the race and was in contention until he was collected in a crash 10 laps from the finish.

